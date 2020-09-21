Skip to Content
Community holds vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

"To honor her legacy we must vote"

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Community members gathered in front of The Superior Court of Imperial County to remember Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away last week from pancreatic cancer.

This impromptu vigil gave the community space to honor the late Justice. There were no formal speakers but there were prayers and candles.

Justice Ginsburg was a pioneer for women's rights and is regarded as a feminist icon.

"To honor her legacy we must vote," said vigil organizer Maribel Padilla.

Coming up on the evening edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to those attending the vigil about what RGB meant to them.

