Tucson Border Patrol seizes $1.4 million worth of meth

News

Hundreds of pounds of the drug found in car's secret compartment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents near Tucson made a major methamphetamine bust Thursday afternoon.

It happened near Sasabe. Agents say a 26-year-old U.S Citizen tried to bring the drugs through the U.S. Port of Entry.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the problem. Agents moved the vehicle into secondary inspection, and that's when they say the discovered the huge cache of meth.

CBP says the drugs weighed more than 600-pound. It says the meth has a street value of $1.4-million.

Agents arrested the suspect. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) seized the drugs and the vehicle.