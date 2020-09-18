The U.S. bans TikTok and WeChat downloads on Sunday

News

(KYMA, KECY) - The Commerce Department plans to block TikTok and WeChat this weekend due to an executive order from President Donald Trump in early August.

The Commerce said WeChat and TikTok would be blocked to safeguard the national security of the United States.

It said the Chinese apps threaten the national security, foreign policy, and the economy of the U.S.

However, TikTok will not disappear entirely on Sunday. The app will still work for at least a few more weeks. Services will not be prohibited until November 12, pushing the deadline until after the election.

As for WeChat, it will be fully banned on Sunday.

Although TikTok has a higher profile in the U.S., WeChat is widely used by Chinese Americans.

The app is primarily a messaging service but includes a wide variety of functions, including a payment system and social media. In China, WeChat is almost necessary for daily life, as it is used for everything from paying for taxis to playing video games.