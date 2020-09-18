Imperial County officials ask CBP to reduce border wait times

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Border restrictions for nonessential travel with Canada and Mexico have been extended to October 21st.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 has halted border crossing for many people on both sides of the border, it's also increased border wait times.

CBP recently adjusted its crossing strategies by limiting the lanes that are open at the ports to discourage non-essential travel.

Up to 9-10 hour wait times were reported by people crossing the border.

Imperial County officials and the City of Calexico are joining forces to put pressure on CBP to reduce border wait times.

"Between the hours of eight to twelve. Eight to twelve are a crucial time for essential workers to be crossing the border and according to official figures that CBP provided to me it’s a two hour average wait time. According to people I have spoken to, it's more in the neighborhood of three to four hours," said Jesus Escobar, Board of Supervisors District 1.

Escobar added that Imperial County relies on hundreds of essential workers that live in Mexicali and cross the border daily to go to work in the valley.

Escobar said opening additional lanes at the ports of entry during rush hour times would be a great help for essential border crossers.

We reached out to CBP for comment, but are waiting to hear back.