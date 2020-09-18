Farmworkers who cross border daily to receive masks

News

Initiative aims to protect workers and public from coronavirus

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Thousands of masks are being handed out to essential workers who cross the Calexico border every day for work.

The Safe Route for Essential Workers initiative has been made possible through local nonprofits working with Imperial County and Mexicali to provide masks to workers as they cross the border.

Comite Valle del Civico received donations of the mask. Their main focus is to provide masks for farmworkers who cross daily.

Thousands of masks have already been distributed to local ag employers in the valley. Boxes of masks have been given to farmworkers to ensure they have a clean mask to wear every day as they work in close contact with each other.

“We have found that the border crossing has been a high-risk area for farm workers and essential workers. We want to be able to help contribute. Even though people have masks. They are not replacing them regularly and they’re not knowing how to use them," said Luis Olmedo, Comite Civico del Valle executive director.

The Ruben Fernandez Foundation in Mexicali will also have boots on the ground at the pedestrian crossing in Mexicali.

They’ll be handing out mask to farmworkers as they wait in line to cross to Calexico. They’re hoping to do this on a daily and weekly basis throughout the peak of this farm season.