Yuma experiencing increase in trespassing incidents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says it has seen an increase in trespassing calls.

YPD says between by this time last year, it received 941 calls for service regarding a trespasser.

So far this year, YPD says it has seen 1,000 calls for trespassing.

YPD says in Arizona, a resident has the right to defend themselves or family if their lives are in danger. This was the case for one Yuma homeowner who encountered a trespasser Tuesday.

Yuma police responded to the trespassing call at a home on W. 22nd Street.

Officers say the homeowner shot a man who was trying to get into his house.

Joshua Cordova, an attorney at Cordova Law says Statue 13-411: Justification protects homeowners in events like these.

Cordova says the statue basically says a person is justified to use physical or deadly force against someone if the homeowner believes the other person is committing one of the crimes listed in the statue.

In Arizona, gun owners don't need a license to carry, but Cordova says those who own guns are recommended to take courses for safety purposes.