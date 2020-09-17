Firefighters extricate woman in Somerton car crash

News

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Firefighters rescue woman trapped in her vehicle after a vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) said the incident happened on Highway 95 and Avenue D.

When firefighters arrived at the scene of a crash, they said they found a woman trapped in her vehicle, stating she was in pain on her entire left side.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic tools to take the woman out of her vehicle. Paramedics took the woman to Yuma Regional Medical Center due to her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a silver Ford pickup, did not suffer any injuries.

Courtesy of Somerton Cocopah Fire Deparment

Witnesses told firefighter the woman driving the red vehicle was driving westbound and ran a red light, striking the truck.

They said the woman's car then ran off the road and crashed into a fence coming to rest against an electrical box panel.