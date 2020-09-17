City of Yuma and Ramat HaNegev join forces to boost economies

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The City of Yuma and Regional Council of Ramat HaNegev, Israel, joined forces on Wednesday to boost Yuma's economy into new global markets.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two regions is to collaborate on areas of mutual interest such as desert agriculture, high-tech agriculture technologies, desert tourism, broadband, rural internet connectivity, water usage and conservation, aerospace industries, educational innovation, border issues and related opportunities for economic development.

“We look forward to increased collaboration in our shared areas of strength, like agriculture, research, technology and more,” said Mayor of Yuma Douglas Nicholls.

Mayor Eran Doron of Ramat HaNegev said, “the resemblance between the two regions, the vast knowledge accumulated over the years in the fields of desert agriculture, desert tourism, water use, and life alongside a border with a neighboring country.”

The MOU signing comes months after Mayor Nicholls traveled to Israel with the Arizona Commerce Authority’s (ACA) Arizona-Israel Trade Office. He represented Yuma at a variety of technology and business events relevant to Yuma’s top industries.