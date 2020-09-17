Border restrictions extended until October 21

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Essential travel remains in place between the United States and Mexico until at least October 21, 2020.

The Mexican Ministry of the Exterior in Mexico announced on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Last month, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said they had made the decision of extending one more month. Leaving officials to decide in September if the essential travel would be suspended.

The travel restrictions were also extended in the U.S.-Canada border.

Tras revisar el desarrollo de la propagación de #COVID19, 🇲🇽 planteó a 🇺🇸 la extensión, por un mes más, de las restricciones al tránsito terrestre no esencial en su frontera común. — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) September 17, 2020

According to U.S. Federal Register, essential travel is the following:

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States;

Individuals traveling for medical purposes (e.g., to receive medical treatment in the United States);

Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions;

Individuals traveling to work in the United States (e.g., individuals working in the farming or agriculture industry who must travel between the United States and Mexico in furtherance of such work);

Individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes (e.g., government officials or emergency responders entering the United States to support Federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial government efforts to respond to Covid-19 or other emergencies);

Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (e.g., truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo between the United States and Mexico);

Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel;

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the spouses and children of members of the U.S.

Armed Forces, returning to the United States; and

Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.

