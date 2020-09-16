Volunteers needed for dove hunt clean-up this weekend

News

Volunteers will get a free burrito and tickets to the Brew Fest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Volunteers are still needed this weekend for the annual Dove Hunt Clean up.

Visit Yuma said it is in need of volunteers for Saturday, September 19, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The first 50 volunteers will get a hot breakfast burrito for participating.

Volunteers will also receive tickets to the Rio de Cerveza Brew Fest helping collect the trash. The last event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“The annual Dove Hunt Clean Up is our way of expressing gratitude to the farmers for opening their fields for hunting season,” said Linda Morgan, Executive Director of Visit Yuma.

Volunteers will meet at Sprague's located at 345 W. 32nd St., in Yuma. You will be given maps, gloves, water, and trash bags. All you need is transportation.

The first dove hunt season started on September 1, ended last weekend. The second season begins November 20 and ends on January 3, 2021.

If you're interested in volunteering, contact Leslie, at Leslie@VisitYuma.com.