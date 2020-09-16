Honoring those who died while crossing the border

News

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - To kick off Hispanic Heritage month community members gathered at the Terrace Park Cemetery to honor those who died while crossing the border.

At the back of the Cemetery is where the bodies of unidentified migrants who died crossing the border are buried. Each lacking a headstone and some lacking a name.

"They can't be forgotten, even if the country wants to forget them we can't," said Susan Massey.

Coming up on the evening edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to community members about why it's important to remember the migrant community.