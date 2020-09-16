Hispanic Heritage Month Film Fest at Harkins

News

Harkins will be playing a month's long of beloved Hispanic films for $5

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Harkins Theatres kicks off its four-week event by celebrating Hispanic identities during Hispanic Heritage Month from September 18 through October 15.

Tickets will be $5 at participating theatre box offices. To check if your location is participating, click here.

“We are proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month through film,” said Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres. “The film fest features a diverse lineup of Hispanic movies from talented actors and filmmakers whose stories allow us to escape into a fantasy world, laugh, pay tribute to music legends, and leave the theatre feeling inspired.”

The following movies will be playing at Harkins Theatres starting Friday.