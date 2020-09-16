El Centro Sector arrests sex offender near border

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender after illegally entering the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened on Monday afternoon. It said they found the man near downtown Calexico.

He was arrested and transported to the El Centro station for further processing.

A background check revealed the 32-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico, had a conviction on January 30, 2012, for “Sexual Abuse 3rd degree” out of Iowa City, Iowa.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his conviction and placed on parole after serving two years in prison. A judge removed the man from the U.S. on October 14, 2015.

They said in the fiscal year 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol has arrested and removed 46 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges after they entered the United States illegally.