ECPD officer to stand trial in November

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An El Centro police officer will stand trial on charges of assault and false imprisonment.

Court records show 28-year-old Alejandra Sanchez Hurtado encountered the alleged victim in her ex-husband's home in Imperial in the early hours of January 3. The victim claims the officer pulled out her hair, beat her, and prevented her from leaving the house.

Documents show the officer was on-duty and in uniform at the time of the incident.

The alleged 31-year-old victim was hospitalized after the incident. She also filed a restraining order against the officer just days after the alleged attack.

Hurtado now faces one count of false imprisonment, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. She's scheduled to stand trial on November 3rd.

At least four of her fellow officers are expected to testify during the proceedings.

Hurtado is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.