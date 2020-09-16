CBP: Man arrested for smuggling fentanyl pills at Interstate 8 checkpoint

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a man last Friday after attempting to smuggle fentanyl through the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a shuttle van was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle.

Courtesy of CBP



As they searched the vehicle, a canine alerted to one of the bench seats where they found a backpack. As they opened the bag, they found two packages containing fentanyl pills.

The pills weighed 2.015 pounds, valued at approximately $29,000.

Courtesy of CBP

They arrested a 37-year-old who they say was the owner of the backpack.

Agents also seized the pills.