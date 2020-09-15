Ivanka Trump to meet with Gov. Doug Ducey in Phoenix

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump will be in Phoenix on Wednesday to meet with Governor Doug Ducey.

ABC 15 News said this will be Ivanka's first time in Arizona since President Trump's campaign.

Sources said Ivanka will be in a roundtable discussion with Gov. Ducey to discuss how President Trump continues to fight for America's working families, cut taxes across the board for hardworking Americans, and what he will do to continue fighting for the forgotten men and women in this country for the next four years.

In a press release, Ivanka said, “I am honored to join my friend Governor Ducey in the beautiful state of Arizona to highlight the great work of the Trump administration over the last 3 ½ years."

