ICPHD prepares for flu season

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD), provided a coronavirus update to the board of Supervisors at a county meeting Tuesday.

The ICPHD also talked about flu season. They addressed concerns within the community about combating COVID-19 on top of flu season.

The ICPHD said that some of the masking and social distancing being practiced right now will help diminish the impact of the flu.

They're also recommending that people get the flu vaccine if they haven't already.

