Border agents seize meth and heroin at Highway 86 immigration checkpoint

News

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents keep getting methamphetamine and heroin off the streets in Salton City.

Agents arrested three men suspected of smuggling drugs through the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint on two separate events over the weekend.

The El Centro Sector said the first incident happened Saturday afternoon. A man driving a black Hyundai along with his passenger was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle.

While agents inspected the car, they found 27 vacuumed-sealed packages in a luggage case. The packages later tested positive for methamphetamine. The two men, ages 54 and 37, were arrested, the drugs and the vehicle were seized and turned over the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Agents said the meth weighed approximately 30 pounds with an estimated value of &69,302.

The second incident occurred Sunday morning. A man driving a grey Ford F-250 was also sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to its vehicle.

Upon investigation, agents found a large package hidden inside the manifold of the engine. The package tested positive for heroin. Agents arrested the driver.

The heroin weighed 14 pounds and is worth approximately $187, 600. The 32-year-old driver, the heroin, and vehicle were also turned over to the DEA.