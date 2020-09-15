APS extends hold for past due bills until the end of year

News

Residents and business owners now have one less thing to worry about

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-Arizona Public Service (APS) said they are extending the hold for disconnecting services due to past due bills through the rest of the year.

The hold was supposed to expire on October 15. Still, with the many challenges of COVID-19, people losing their jobs, to recent high temperatures, APS said they want to ease those burdens for customers who struggle to pay their electric bill.

As promised, residents and business owners will not have to worry about their electricity getting disconnected due to non-payment through the end of the year.

The late fees will continue to be waived during this time.

“Across Arizona, we have faced the challenges of this pandemic and record summer temperatures together, and we are here to help and work with our customers,” said Monica Whiting, Vice President, Customer Experience. “As a local company with a commitment to the communities we serve, APS is offering peace of mind for those unable to currently pay their bill. Additionally, our essential workers remain dedicated to providing reliable electrical and customer service around the clock.”

However, you can still arrange to push your past due amount to your future bills giving you additional time to pay.