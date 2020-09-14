Woman’s Haven of Imperial is here to help through tough times

News

“Home needs to be a safe place at all times even though we’re going through trying times home needs to be a safe place,” said Gina Vargas, Executive Director of Woman Haven.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Woman Haven of Imperial Valley is still operating on regular hours but with restrictions.

Vargas also said that they are still offering mental health services for those that may need it.

