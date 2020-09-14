Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:00 pm

Woman’s Haven of Imperial is here to help through tough times

Woman Haven

“Home needs to be a safe place at all times even though we’re going through trying times home needs to be a safe place,” said Gina Vargas, Executive Director of Woman Haven.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Woman Haven of Imperial Valley is still operating on regular hours but with restrictions.

“Home needs to be a safe place at all times even though we’re going through trying times home needs to be a safe place,” said Gina Vargas, Executive Director of Woman Haven.

Vargas also said that they are still offering mental health services for those that may need it. 

Coming up on the Evening Edition on News 11, Gianella Ghiglino speaks with the shelter on how they've operated throughout this pandemic.

Health / Imperial County / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply