Picacho Road Bridge to close for repairs

News

Picacho Road Bridge will be closed from September 21 through October 12

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Reclamation announces maintenance work to begin on the Picacho Road Bridge, located north of Yuma.

The bridge, primarily used as a route for motorists to cross the All-American Canal, will be closed starting on September 21 throughout October 12.

The Imperial Irrigation District will be handling the maintenance work.

During the scheduled closure, construction crews will install new concrete decking and related support structures on the bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes when traveling through this area.