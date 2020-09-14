Experts steer job seekers towards social media

News

Goodwill offers social strategy for landing your dream job

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona has some excellent advice for anyone looking for a new job: start networking on social media.

Lea Soto Graham, is the marketing manager for Goodwill's Career Center. Graham told us, many applicants become discouraged when they lack experience in a field in which they want to work. She said, many skills can be related to any job, even if they're learned as part of volunteer work, or as a hobby.

With that in mind, Graham advises job seekers to tailor their resume to the position for which they're applying by highlighting those skills and talents that best suit the work.

She also advises networking. Sometimes it's more about who you know, than what you know.

" If you're looking to land an entry level job networking is important, make sure to use social media. Reach out on Linkedin, connect to people in that field. Ask around, others who you know might know who in the industry already and they may help to get you connected to someone who's hiring or serve as a reference for you as well." Graham told us.

For more guidance on getting the job you want, as well as free training, log on to the Goodwill Career Center's website.