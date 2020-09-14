Calexico woman arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend

News

Police said this is not the first time the suspect is arrested for domestic violence

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY- A woman suspected of stabbing her boyfriend over the weekend at Rancho Frontera Park in Calexico is now behind bars.

Denise Martinez, 21, was caught on surveillance video from a house nearby stabbing her boyfriend at the park, said the Calexico Police Department (CPD).

"Initially, the victim told police officers that he has been robbed at knifepoint and that the suspect has fled on foot," said Manuel Ceja, CPD Sergeant.

After police saw the video, they said they knew the victim had lied about what exactly happened.

"It was determined the victim was actually stabbed by his girlfriend after some sort of altercation they had at the park and she fled in his vehicle," said Ceja.

Police arrested the 21-year-old in her home after a short pursuit.

Martinez was booked into the Imperial County Jail and is being held on a $1 million dollar bail.

However, this is not the first time Martinez has prior run in's with police for domestic violence. But she now faces attempted homicide charges.

The victim was flown to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.