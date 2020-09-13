Flagstaff police officer found dead in an apparent suicide

News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Following a welfare check on September 12, 2020, Flagstaff police discovered Officer Jarrett Shughart at his residence deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police report no other persons were at the home at the time the officers arrived. Coconino County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation of Shughart's death.

Officer Jarrett Shughart had been with the Flagstaff Police Department since October 13, 2014. Police say he served as a field training officer and most recently assigned in a light-duty capacity due to a work-related injury.

At this time the family requests privacy; funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.

Members of the Crisis Intervention Stress Management Team are working with department personnel during this time of grief and loss.

Anyone who may be contemplating suicide may contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255