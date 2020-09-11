Skip to Content
NAF El Centro honors those who lost their lives on 9/11

"The emotional pain of that day still lingers with us, it is a traumatic experience most of our younger generations have ever experienced," said Commander Master Chief Eric Hubert.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Naval Air Force (NAF) in El Centro held a memorial to honor the victims of 9/11.

In attendance, was also first responder vehicles such as fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars. To commemorate the lives lost of first responders.

