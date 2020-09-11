Former YCSO deputy loses battle with COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The daughter of former YCSO sergeant Miguel Caudillo confirms he passed away Thursday night after battling COVID-19 for months.

In July, News 11 reported on Caudillo's fight after he contracted the deadly virus.

Karina Caudillo, Miguel's daughter, says he had several ups and downs in the past two months.

At one point, he was even awake and responsive and able to speak to his family. Karina said his doctors told them his father was heading in the right direction.

Unfortunately, Miguel contracted another form of pneumonia, which ultimately lead to his death.

Miguel Caudillo didn't have any health insurance and was the sole provider for his family.

If you wish to donate to help with funeral expenses for the Caudillo family, click here.