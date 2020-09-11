Border Patrol agents find meth stashed in cereal boxes in Calexico

News

More than 21,000 pounds of the drug seized in two different incidents

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 21,000 pounds of methamphetamine Friday morning during two separate incidents in Calexico.

The first happened around 2:45 Friday morning. Agents say surveillance cameras caught a man with a backpack scaling the border wall near Second and G. Anaya Streets.

Agents didn't find the suspect when the arrived at the wall, but they did find his backpack. Inside it, they say, they discovered several packages of methamphetamine stuffed into some cereal boxes.

Agents say more than 7-pounds of methamphetamine was hidden in these cereal boxes.

The drugs weigh more than seven-pounds, and had an estimated street value of nearly $16,000.

Agents found a small wrapped bundle about an hour later near Enrique Camarena Junior High School. It too tested positive for meth.

The bundle of meth found near Camarena High School in Calexico

The bundle weighed just under three-pounds, and had an estimated street value of $5,805.

Agents made no arrests in connection with either incident, but they turned over the meth to the Drug Enforcement Administration.