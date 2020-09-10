Border Patrol agents rescue two lost individuals in the desert

News

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) Border Patrol agents rescued two lost individuals in distress in Jacumba on Wednesday morning.

El Centro Sector Radio Communications received a call forwarded by 911 regarding a man in distress, lost without water. The call stated a man and a 16-year-old boy who had illegally crossed the U.S. came with a larger group but they fell behind.

The man gave agents his location and was found north of Interstate 8, past the tunnels on the train tracks.

The El Centro Sector Border Search Trauma and Rescue Team (BORSTAR) responded immediately to the scene and treated both individuals with water. Agents say both individuals were in good health.

No other medical attention was needed. Both individuals were transported to the immigration rally for further processing.

They were later sent back to their country of origin.