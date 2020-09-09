Trick-or-treating banned in Los Angeles due to COVID-19

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Trick-or-treating is cancelled this year in Los Angeles County due to the pandemic.

Door-to-door trick-or-treating is banned “because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a news release.

However, the new guidelines do not allow "trunk-or-treating" events or gatherings. Haunted houses, carnivals, and festivals are also prohibited.

The county advises the public to organize virtual Halloween parties and car parades instead.

Although California Gov. Gavin Newsom said coronavirus cases have decreased in the golden state, residents should not confuse the improved hospitalization with the infection rate.

The Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti reiterated that countywide restrictions would remain in place.