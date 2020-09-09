ICFD contain brush fire in Niland

News

Firefighters continue to monitor the area

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD), responded to a third alarm brush fire near the township of Niland on Tuesday night.

According to ICFD, the fire was contained around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"It was difficult terrain, there's only one access through Coachella Canal Road, even for our crews it was difficult to access that area," said Juan Rodelo, ICFD Battalion Chief.

Rodelo said thankfully, the fire was a couple of miles out from Niland, and no structures or people were put in danger.

The fire spread about 100 acres before it was contained.

Although no threat was posed to homes in Niland, we spoke to residents who say they're on high alert regardless.

"If it's windy like this, I'm a little bit scared. How do I know that the fire won't come here again? Last time it started far away and it came here," said Fe Milan, Niland resident.

Milian said she gets terrible flashbacks of the Niland fire that happened in June, it ravaged through the city, destroying more than 40 homes.

The fire in June escalated due to high winds.

Milan recalls flames jumping from palm tree to palm tree.

"We don't know that's why my husband said to me we need to be alert," said Milan.

According to ICFD, crews will continue to monitor the are of the fire as high winds are expected in Imperial County throughout the day.