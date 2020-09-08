Yuma man arrested for setting apartment on fire

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A man is behind bars after police say he allegedly started a fire last Friday at the West Bluff Manor apartments in Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says it responded to the fire at the apartment complex at 11:37 a.m. at the West Bluff Manor Apartments, located at 1280 W. 24th Street.

When police got to the scene, the Yuma Fire Department personnel were responding to a fire in apartment #35.

Firefighters evacuated residents and quickly extinguished the fire before it would spread to other units.

Police say the next-door apartments were able to be reoccupied. Fire investigators determined the fire to have been intentionally set.

Investigation revealed that the occupant of apartment #35 had intentionally started the fire. The 51-year-old was arrested shortly after and faces felony charges for arson and criminal damage.

No other injuries were reported.