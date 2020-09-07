Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 1:47 pm

Hundreds of Mexicali residents left without power in triple-digit heat

Screen Shot 2020-09-07 at 1.10.17 PM

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3)-Due to the high temperatures, more than 130 homes and businesses in Mexicali were left without electricity over the weekend.

The outages lasted more than hour on Saturday.

In a statement, the Federal Electricity Commission justified that by order of the National Energy Control Center, the supply of electricity was suspended in part of the city and the valley due to a failure of the SAAVI company and that if it had not taken this measure would have been more affected.

The Imperial Irrigation Distric issued a statement for county residents alerting the community of possible rotating blackouts on Monday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mexico / Top Stories

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Nassieli Pizano

Nassieli Pizano comenzo como reportera del Valle Imperial para Telemundo 3 en agosto del 2018.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply