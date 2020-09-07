Hundreds of Mexicali residents left without power in triple-digit heat

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3)-Due to the high temperatures, more than 130 homes and businesses in Mexicali were left without electricity over the weekend.

The outages lasted more than hour on Saturday.

In a statement, the Federal Electricity Commission justified that by order of the National Energy Control Center, the supply of electricity was suspended in part of the city and the valley due to a failure of the SAAVI company and that if it had not taken this measure would have been more affected.

The Imperial Irrigation Distric issued a statement for county residents alerting the community of possible rotating blackouts on Monday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.