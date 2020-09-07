Friends and family demand justice for Alejandro Platas

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Family of friends seek justice after a man is assaulted and killed in Mexicali.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the man was murdered on August 16. The family of Alejandro Platas says his death was not an assault but a homicide.

Last week, friends and family protested at the Benito Juarez monument to demanded police to search for the suspects responsible for the death of Alejandro Platas.

Platas's brother, Kevin, told El Imparcial he wants authorities to investigate his brother's death. Kevin asked his brother's girlfriend to approach the police to testify, considering that they have information that could clarify the situation.

His father, José Platas Aguirre, said, "There has been very little really what they have told us, we have already provided some evidence, and they have not answered us yet, I hope this is clarified, and they help us to clarify the murder of my son."

Visit KYMA.com for the latest updates.