Creek Fire spreads rapidly near Huntington Lake

News

HUNTINGTON LAKE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Creek Fire has exploded in size and burned 56 square miles as firefighters are struggling to contain the wildfire.

The wildfire ignited Friday night near the San Joaquin River and the communities of Big Creek and Huntington Lake. By Saturday afternoon, Fresno County Sheriff's Department started issuing evacuation orders.

Wildfire is spreading quickly in the Sierra National Forest, where the Air National Guard sent in helicopters to rescue more than 200 people trapped at the Mammoth Pool Reservoir.

63 people were in need of medical care, including 17 people who suffered severe injuries and needed to be transported immediately to a hospital once the helicopters landed in Fresno.

Authorities are urging people to stay away from the region.