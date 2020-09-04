Skip to Content
Yuma Territorial Prison named second best-haunted destination

yuma prison
YCNHA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park (YTPSHP) wins second place for the best-haunted destination.

The park is opened Thursdays-Mondays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A few weeks ago, YTPSHP was recognized as the 2020 Traveler's Choice Award.

Congrats to the Yuma Territorial Prison for winning second place!

