Yuma Territorial Prison named second best-haunted destination
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park (YTPSHP) wins second place for the best-haunted destination.
The park is opened Thursdays-Mondays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A few weeks ago, YTPSHP was recognized as the 2020 Traveler's Choice Award.
Congrats to the Yuma Territorial Prison for winning second place!
