YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park is recognized as the 2020 Traveler's Choice Award.

Each year, Trip Advisor gathers reviews, ratings, and saves from travelers everywhere. They then use that information to select the winner.

The Yuma Territorial Prison says they anticipate the announcement on the Most Haunted Destination to be revealed on September 4th.