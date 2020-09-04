Rául Ureña discusses his candidacy for council

News

Calexico needs access to basic necessities



CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-A 22-year-old Calexico native is running for a seat in Calexico's City Council in November.

Rául Ureña recently graduated from the University of California Santa Cruz in the midst of a pandemic.

Upon returning to Calexico, he said he felt it was time for his city to make a change.



“What this community needs is access, access to better air quality, affordable housing, and livable wages,” said Ureña.

