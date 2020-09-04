Skip to Content
Rául Ureña discusses his candidacy for council

Calexico needs access to basic necessities


CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-A 22-year-old Calexico native is running for a seat in Calexico's City Council in November.

Rául Ureña recently graduated from the University of California Santa Cruz in the midst of a pandemic.

Upon returning to Calexico, he said he felt it was time for his city to make a change.

“What this community needs is access, access to better air quality, affordable housing, and livable wages,” said Ureña.

Coming up on News 11's Evening Edition, Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Rául Ureña about what issues he will focus on for the City of Calexico.

