Five people found dead after shooting in Toronta, Canada

At 1:20 Friday morning, police received numerous reports of gunshots coming from a home in Oshawa, Toronto, Canada.

Police arrived quickly to the scene that gunshots were still being fired from inside the house. When police entered the house, they found five people dead, including the suspect and two minors.

A 50-year-old womanwas found alive but injured from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are reporting that the suspect was related to the victims, but did not live in the home. Officers also believe the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police aren't looking for any other suspects are sought at this time.

George Tudos, police spokesperson: "We believe that the alleged suspect is one of those deceased males in the residence. So we're not looking for any outstanding suspects and right now like I said we're waiting on the coroner to attend waiting and for a warrant as well for the residence."

After a number of high-profile shootings, gun violence has become a growing concern in Canada.