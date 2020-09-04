Excessive heat warning in effect Labor Day weekend

News

(KYMA, KECY)-It may be a long weekend for some of you, so make sure you stay hydrated this weekend.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for portions of southwest Arizona and southeast/southern California starting Friday, September 4, beginning at 10 a.m. until Monday, September 7, at 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service says hot temperatures of 108 to 118 are expected.

Some impacts may include heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. Heatstroke can lead to death, says NWS.

Make sure you stay indoors this weekend and you stay hydrated.

