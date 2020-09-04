City of Imperial businesses impacted by COVID-19 to receive grant money

News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The City of Imperial announced 16 businesses would be receiving micro-grants to help them with some of the impacts they've had to endure during the pandemic.

According to the city, the grants will consist of up to $5,000.

The money is part of the funds received from the state through the CARES Act, emergency relief aid due to the impacts of the coronavirus.

Priority was given to those businesses that demonstrated the most need and fell into Stages 3 and 4 of the State of California’s Reopening Roadmap.

The list includes several hair salons, barbershops, restaurants, and child care centers.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel speaks to a recipient from the grant.