Mark Kelly defends John McCain after reports of presidential insults

Article in The Atlantic details Trump outburst over late Senator's funeral

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly rose quickly to defend the late Senator John McCain, after an article detailed reports of insults made by President Donald Trump ahead of the senator's funeral.

In the piece, three sources tell The Atlantic the president told senior staff, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral."

The article goes on to claim Trump became furious when he saw flags flying at half staff for the senator, telling staffers, “What the (expletive) are we doing that for? Guy was a (expletive) loser.”

The White House calls the reporting "false."

But Mark Kelly, who wants to fill the seat McCain held for more than 30-years, found the article credible. He responded on Twitter, saying:

The president's words about Senator McCain have always said far more about his own character than the Senator's. None of it will ever change what he means to the U.S. Navy, Arizona, our country, or me. We remember him as a hero. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) September 3, 2020

Sen. McCain died on August of 2018 after battling brain cancer. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey initially appointed former Senator Jon Kyle to fill the seat temporarily.

The governor then appointed Martha McSally to fill the seat until the November general election. Ironically, the appointment came just months after McSally lost her own bid for the Senate seat now held by Democrat Krysten Sinema.

Kelly is challenging McSally, in a special election, to determine who will serve the remaining two-years of McCain's term.

McSally has not yet commented on The Atlantic's reporting.