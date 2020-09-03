James “Jim” Carruthers, former AWC president dies

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Dr. James "Jim" Carruthers, former president of Arizona Western College (1984-1997) passed away on July 22, at the age of 79.

Carruthers leaves an impact on local students, mostly known for an agreement he signed with former Northern Arizona University President Eugene Hughes to create NAU-Yuma in 1988.

The Arizona Western (AWC) College says Carruthers is remembered for bringing four-year and graduate degree opportunities to the Southwestern Arizona border region.

Carruthers held other leadership roles during his 28 years working at AWC.

Carruthers was also an assistant coach on Ray Butcher’s 1972 Matador national championship football team.



After AWC, Carruthers served as a Republican Representative to the Arizona State House of Representatives from 1997 to 2004.



In 2009, a building was dedicated to Carruthers for his support in adding NAU as one of the recipients of funding from 2003 legislation for university research infrastructure projects.

The building is located on the AWC Yuma Campus.

To honor his memory, his family has a scholarship available for aspiring educators through the AWC Foundation. The scholarship is for students in Yuma and La Paz County seeking to serve as educators of students from pre-K to 12th grade.

To make a donation or learn more about the foundation, click here.



