Business picks up as IV Mall reopens

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- California has allowed counties in the widespread stage to reopen shopping malls with a 25% capacity limit of people.

Shopping stores at the mall had the option of selling through curbside pick-up, but the new health order allows them to let customers inside their store.

"For being the first day that we are open, sales have been really good. Our sales today are close to what we use to sell before COVID-19. So it's going good," said Jennifer Lopez, Fajas y Mas employee.

Lopez said she was ready to get back to work.

“There are a few customers. It’s not like before, but I feel safe this way. I’m glad that we were able to get back to work because it’s been rough just being at home and not being able to work," said Lopez.

Some shoppers we spoke to said they are hoping the economy will recover from the shutdown.

“It’s good that it’s open, but there's a lot of stores that are closed," said Tony Pimentel, resident of Heber.

"We just came to see, you know, after so many months of being at home and just going to Walmart and things for the basic food. It's good that the economy is going to get better little by little," said Pimentel.

