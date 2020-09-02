Skip to Content
Pregnant woman deported to Mexico instead of her country of origin

Expecting and deported to wrong country

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali has become one of the Border towns most inundated with deportees.

A report released by Human Rights First in May estimated that approximately 4,000 people per month request protection in the United States.

Since it began in late March, more than 40,000 people have been expelled to their country of origin. Of which includes people who intended to seek asylum, people who are migrating for economic reasons, unaccompanied minors, people who faced significant danger if they were returned to Mexico, and many women and children, including a newborn less than one week old.

Yesenia is a 22-year-old pregnant woman From Honduras who was recently deported from Yuma to San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

Yesenia thought that she would be deported back to her country of origin but was instead sent to Mexico.

Coming up on the evening edition at 5 p.m. on News 11, Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Yesenia about her experience arriving in the U.S. and being deported.

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

