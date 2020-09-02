Pregnant woman deported to Mexico instead of her country of origin

News

Expecting and deported to wrong country

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali has become one of the Border towns most inundated with deportees.

A report released by Human Rights First in May estimated that approximately 4,000 people per month request protection in the United States.

Since it began in late March, more than 40,000 people have been expelled to their country of origin. Of which includes people who intended to seek asylum, peop le who are migrating for economic reasons, unaccompanied minors, people who faced significant danger if they were returned to Mexico, and many women and children, including a newborn less than one week old.

Yesenia is a 22-year-old pregnant woman From Honduras who was recently deported from Yuma to San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

Yesenia thought that she would be deported back to her country of origin but was instead sent to Mexico.



Coming up on the evening edition at 5 p.m. on News 11, Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Yesenia about her experience arriving in the U.S. and being deported.