Pregnant woman deported to Mexico instead of her country of origin
Expecting and deported to wrong country
MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali has become one of the Border towns most inundated with deportees.
A report released by Human Rights First in May estimated that approximately 4,000 people per month request protection in the United States.
Yesenia is a 22-year-old pregnant woman From Honduras who was recently deported from Yuma to San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
Yesenia thought that she would be deported back to her country of origin but was instead sent to Mexico.
Coming up on the evening edition at 5 p.m. on News 11, Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Yesenia about her experience arriving in the U.S. and being deported.
Comments