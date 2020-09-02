Officials prepare for second wave of COVID-19

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - As we continue to navigate through the global pandemic, experts have warned us of the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Local health expert and Mayor of San Luis, Gerardo Sanchez, tells News 11 that our community could see the second wave as early as September or October.

“There’s 12-thousand cases. If you look at those 12-thousand cases in Yuma, not even 10-percent of the population in Yuma county has been exposed to Covid already," said Mayor Sanchez.

He said a significant factor behind the second wave could be due to thousands of students returning to school and because of the flu season.

“You can get influenza and COVID at the same time, it will not be a good combination. It will not matter who you are or how old you are. It will challenge your body.” said Mayor Sanchez.

