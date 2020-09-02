CBP seized more than 10 pounds of meth at Highway 111 checkpoint

News

NILAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-A man is arrested at the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint after agents found methamphetamine hidden in a screen projector and power supply box.

The incident happened Tuesday at approximately 1:45 p.m. A man driving a silver Mercury Mariner was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to its vehicle.

While agents searched the car, it found two wrapped packages in the back seat hidden inside the projector and power supply box.

The packages tested positive for meth.

The agents took the 30-year-old man to the detention area for further processing.

Agents say the total weight of the meth was 10.6 pounds with an estimated value of $23,850.

The man, drugs, and vehicles were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.