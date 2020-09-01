Tourists flock to Imperial County for the opening day of dove hunting

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The pandemic canceled many events this year. It led to many disappointments, but opening day is the one thing that could not be taken away from hunters looking forward to dove season.

"Since I was a little kid. I was like a bird dog. I didn't have a go. Maybe when you get to about eight years old you get a gun, but I would just fetch the birds with my dad," said Andy Tipton, San Diego resident.

Dozens of hunters were up before sunrise to get the right spot to shoot some dove. For Tipton, it's been an annual tradition, and said he loves coming to the valley.

“We came out a couple of weeks ago and scouted some fields. This one was really good, but then they posted it so you can't hunt there," said Tipton.

Tipton says they couldn't let COVID-19 get in the way of some hunting.

He says he heard Imperial County was hit hard by the pandemic, but it seemed like things were getting better.

“Yea we're coming down here no matter what. We stay in a hotel in a couple of days, said Tipton.

13 On Your Side made several calls to the hotels in the area, but they said all the rooms were sold out since yesterday.

They say dove season is one of their busiest times and are glad this year was no different. It’s an influx of cash that many businesses rely on, especially now with the hardships brought by COVID-19.