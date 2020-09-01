Schools receive PPE kits to protect students and staff

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCPHSD) will equip schools with personal protective equipment (PPE) "starter kit" to prepare for when staff and students safely return to school.

The starter kit consists of no-touch thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields, disposable gowns, different types of face masks, and goggles.

YCPHSD says it has distributed 1 million pieces of PPE to the community of which 86,000 pieces went to 72 schools across the county.

School districts and YCPHSDD continue to work together to bring students back to school during the pandemic safely.

Public schools in Yuma County aren't allowed to reopen until the three benchmarks placed by the state are met for two consecutive weeks.

Last Thursday, benchmarks for Yuma County showed two of the benchmarks were met.

The benchmarks are released every Thursday.

Yuma Elementary School District One is grateful the county donated these PPE starter kits to each of its 18 schools.

Christine McCoy, YESDO public information officer, says the district was having trouble obtaining specific PPE for the start of the year. With the help of the YCPHSD, they were directed to a provider that was able to give them what they needed.

However, schools are coming short on sprays and wipes, as the materials continue to remain in high demand across the country.