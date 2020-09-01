Ron Jeremy charged with 20 more sexual assault charges

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Adult film actor Ron Jeremy was charged with 20 additional new counts of sexual assault on Monday involving 12 women and a teenage girl.

Jeremy, 67, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is accused of assaulting multiple women dating back as early as 2004 and as recently as January, according to an amended complaint filed by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, Jeremy faces a maximum sentence of more than 250 years to life in state prison.

NBC News says the new charges against Jeremy include six counts of battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, and two counts of forcible penetration with a foreign object.

He also faces a count each of sodomy, lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, assault with the intent to commit rape and penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim.

Jeremy's team did not provide any comments on the new charges he faces.

Sources say the women allegedly assaulted by Jeremy range in age from 15 to 54.

The new accusations state Jeremy preyed upon a then-15-year-old victim, in June 2004. One of the charges of forcible penetration by foreign objects also stems from the 2004 incident when the girl attended a party in Santa Clarita, according to court documents.

Jeremy's most recent alleged crimes took place on January 1 with a 21-year-old woman outside a business in Hollywood. Jeremy was charged with forcible rape and sodomy in this case.

Jeremy is also accused of raping a 25-year-old woman in May 2014 at home in West Hollywood.

Jeremy was previously charged in June with three counts of forcible rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object, and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

He pleaded not guilty to all eight counts in June.

Jeremy pled not guilty to the additional 20 charges during an arraignment Monday.

He remains in custody in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.