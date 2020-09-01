IV Mall reopens after months of closure
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The wait is over. The Imperial Valley Mall officially opens its doors today at 11 a.m.
The entrance near Sears and food court entrance is closed. IV Mall says to use alternate entrances.
The following stores will be opened at the mall:
- Nailz Place
- Dollar Tree
- Sahara Eyewear
- Spencer's
- Locker Room by Lids
- Brow Designs
- Aéropostale
- IV Snacks
- American Eagle
- CallTech
- Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP
- IV Mobile Repairs
- Perfumania
- ECRMC
- Sprint
- Sunglass Hut
- The Children's Place
- Zales
- Claire's
- Verizon
- Macy's
- Dillard's
- Victoria's Secret
- Island Carousel, Inc
- Daniel's
- Fajas y Mas
- Cinemark
- Mode N' Beach
- Paul's Photography
- Valencia Jewelers
- Nicarao
- Express Factory
- Headquarters Barbershop
- La Boutique
- IV Nails and Spa
- Hollister
- Kohl's
- Proactive
- Forever 21
- JCPenney
- Sephora
- GNC
- Bless
- Unlimited Active Wear
- T-Mobile
- Fairfield Inn and Suites
- Lids
- Wallick and Volk
- Journey's
- Optom-Eyes
- Customizer
- 4:13 Fitness Center
- Imperial Body Jewelry Plus
- Don Roberto's
- Bath and Body Works
- Hot Topic
- Wells Fargo
- Vans
- Hibbett Sports
- Footlocker
- Hair World
- Zumiez
- Kay Jewelers
- Towneplace Suites
- America's Tire
- Rack Room Shoes
